In the early days, the going was rough for some, as investors were not impressed with initial returns nor the longevity of these rental REITs. Early innovators, like Laurie Hawkes, who co-founded Arizona-based American Residential Properties and grew its portfolio to nearly 9,000 homes, saw tremendous potential in the long-term play.

"This market went through in three years what it took multifamily 25 years to do. The ability to raise growth capital was the hardest thing to do," said Hawkes in an interview following her company's merger with American Homes 4 Rent in 2015.

Blackstone's President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray, who was global head of real estate at the time, never seemed to see the single-family rental market as a short-term play.

"Our focus is let's perfect the model. Let's get a world-class management team. Let's have really clean simple metrics that the market can understand," said Gray in an interview with CNBC in July of 2015.

While this new public asset class is far from mature, it is continuing to expand and to profit, even as the fundamentals of the housing market change again. These companies were an outgrowth of a crisis, when home prices and the homeownership rate both saw record drops in a short period of time.

Homeownership is now growing, and home prices, just six years after hitting bottom, are now higher than they were at their peak in 2006. Still, rental demand continues to be strong for both single and multi-family units.

"The way people are making choices today, there's somewhere between 60 and 65 million people between the ages of 20 and 35 that are delaying the decisions like homeownership, and choosing the opportunity to lease a home, or an apartment in a local neighborhood, delaying those decisions are impactful to our business model," said Tanner.

But unlike in the multifamily space, single family rental companies have the advantage of being able to move with the housing cycles, profiting both from their income and their assets.

"Sometimes you have an asset that might be worth more in an end-user market than it would be in the rental space, and that's just a very easy thing for us. U.S. housing is one of the most liquid asset classes in the world, and it's a very easy thing for us to on the margin be selling and buying with our portfolio today," he said.

Year-to-date, Invitation homes acquired 453 homes for $132.2 million, including estimated renovation costs, and sold 599 homes for gross proceeds of $132.0 million," according to company filings.