This sector outperforms after Apple's annual product bonanzas

This sector is usually a clear winner after Apple's annual events 22 Mins Ago | 01:03

The very first Apple iPhone debuted in 2007. Since then, there have been 11 other upgrade or brand-new-model announcement dates.

In the week after these announcements, according to Kensho, the software industry group has outperformed all other technology, media and telecommunication assets with the greatest regularity.

Of the individual stocks within the software industry group itself, perhaps surprisingly, Microsoft was the biggest winner with an average boost of 2.15 percent. It traded positively about 85 percent of the time.

Cadence Design Systems and Intuit logged the next-best performance with average gains between about 1.5 percent and 2 percent... both trading in the green about 70 percent of the time.



