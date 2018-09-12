European parliamentarians are set to vote on a controversial copyright law that some critics believe could stop people from sharing memes and articles online.

Lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, will cast their votes on the European Union's new copyright directive on Wednesday. The result of that vote could determine whether large tech companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google are forced to use filtering systems that block copyrighted content.

Such firms may also be required to pay news organizations for the rights to share articles and other copyright-protected content like scientific papers, something that critics have dubbed a "link tax."

The proposed law has ignited a fierce debate, luring high-profile figures from both the tech and media industries.

On the tech side, voices arguing against the legislation include internet pioneer Tim Berners-Lee and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales. Big names within the media sector, who are mostly for the reforms, range from former Beatle Paul McCartney to French DJ David Guetta.

The European Parliament had initially voted to delay the proposed law in July, rejecting a closed-door debate that would have sped up the process of passing it into law.