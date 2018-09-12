Bob Woodward's in-depth and unflattering look at President Donald Trump's White House just broke a 94-year sales record.

The celebrated Watergate reporter's new book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," boasted higher pre-order sales than any other title in the history of its publisher, Simon & Schuster, the company said Wednesday.

The tell-all book, released Sept. 11, sold more than 750,000 copies in its first day on sale, according to a press release from the company. That figure combines sales of print copies, ebooks and audiobooks.

Simon & Schuster, a New York City-based publisher since 1924, added that it ordered a ninth printing of the book on the same day it was released, sending the total number of hardcover copies in print surging past 1.15 million.

"Based on immense pre-publication and ongoing interest, the reading public clearly has an enormous appetite for what we believe, as Woodward says, is 'a pivot point in history,'" the company's president, Jonathan Karp, said in the release.

The book is based on "deep background" sources whose identities are concealed to allow for less guarded interviews. Woodward's reporting paints a picture of Trump as politically ignorant, mercurial and antagonistic to his staff, who in turn vent rage against him and, at times, undermine his own agenda.

The president has attacked Woodward and his book repeatedly since excerpts were first published in The Washington Post earlier in September.

Trump's salvos, most of which were launched from his Twitter account, assailed the book as an "already discredited" fabrication intended to help Democrats.

Woodward's book is far from the first attempt to document the internal workings of the Trump administration. Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," published in January, made incendiary claims about Trump and his administration, and broke sales records for its publisher, Henry Holt.

Former administration officials, including senior advisor Omarosa Manigault-Newman and press secretary Sean Spicer, recently published their own books documenting their experiences working for Trump.