There's a coastal town in England where Brexit threatens to cause some major disruption 

Walking around the small town of Dover, it's clear that local residents remain divided about the broader issue of Brexit — though it's been more than two years since the referendum.

"It's all up in the air. We don't know what's happening. The uncertainty worries us," a couple of retirees told CNBC as they walked their two dogs along the Marine Parade.

But the uncertainty doesn't seem to worry other people in Dover. A man in his forties, walking with his two sons, told CNBC: "I don't really care what's going to happen and what's going on. I'm happy that we are leaving the EU, that we are walking towards that."

An 82-year-old man, a former civil engineer in London, complained that many European citizens are taking advantage of the national health system and other benefits.

But some believe leaving the EU is the wrong option. "It breaks my heart that we are leaving. We belong to Europe, to the international community. My partner is Dutch and the uncertainty for us is if he will be able to come here and live with me," a female worker at the heritage site Dover Castle told CNBC.

Another Dover resident said: "Brexit…well no one knows. No one knows, it's a mess and it will probably mean Dover is going to be worse, no matter what happens…(Brexit) hasn't been thought through."

Nonetheless, Brexit negotiations are still ongoing and although time is running short ahead of March's deadline, both sides of the negotiating table have iterated that they are committed to a deal.

