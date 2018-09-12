EU is ready to work 'day and night' to reach Brexit deal, Juncker says

The European Union stands ready to work "day and night" to find an agreement with the U.K. over Brexit, the President of the European Commission said Wednesday.

In its usual annual address to the European Parliament, Juncker, who leads the EU's executive body, also said that London needs to understand that it cannot keep all benefits of being a member of the EU and being outside of the bloc.

"We owe it to our citizens and our businesses to ensure the United Kingdom's withdrawal is orderly and that there is stability afterwards. It will not be the (European) Commission that will stand in the way of this, I can assure you of that," Juncker told lawmakers.

"But we also ask the British government to understand that someone who leaves the Union cannot be in the same privileged position as a member State," Juncker said, in what was his last annual speech to the Parliament, given that his mandate ends next year