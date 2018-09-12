The financial crisis crushed record oil prices but the market is still gripped by boom and bust

The collapse of Lehman Brothers 10 years ago marked the point of no return in the global financial crisis. But it also brought another crisis — a 4½-year surge in oil prices to all-time highs — to a screeching halt.

What it didn't do is end a remarkable period of boom and bust in the oil market.

It was a runaway train in the summer of 2008, until the global recession destroyed demand for energy and toppled crude from its all-time high above $147 a barrel. Today, some of the same factors that pushed oil prices to the stratosphere then are re-emerging, raising fresh concerns about another round of triple-digit oil prices.

The world's appetite for oil is growing at a brisk pace, yet oil companies have pulled back investments in big, long-life projects following a period of low prices. Geopolitics and production problems are capping output in some OPEC countries, and spare capacity in Saudi Arabia, in the world's top exporter, remains thin.

At the same time, the oil market has seen profound changes since 2008, and some of those transformations are putting downward pressure on the cost of crude.

As these forces work against each other, volatility is likely to stay.

When prices first broke out in 2003, countries beyond OPEC weren't doing much to help the cartel meet growing demand. Today, the United States is poised to become the world's top oil producer. Output has more than doubled since 2008, to 10.7 million barrels a day, fueled by a technology revolution that allows U.S. drillers to free oil and gas from shale rock.

The U.S. shale boom has largely put to bed concerns about "peak oil" — the theory that global oil production would soon enter a terminal decline, sending crude prices skyrocketing and plunging the world into crisis. Instead, the emergence of electric cars and efforts to mitigate climate change have forecasters trying to predict when demand for oil will peak.