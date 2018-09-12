Nike takes Air Jordans beyond basketball in new partnership with Paris Saint-Germain soccer club

Nike is taking its famous Air Jordans beyond basketball in a new partnership with the Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Club, bringing its namesake sneaker to more countries and more sports.

The deal is the latest of Jordan's efforts to move beyond its foundation in North American basketball. The athletic giant is looking to lean on the brand's name to break regional and sport barriers as domestic sales lag behind international.

"The Jordan brand represents premium craftsmanship — obviously [Michael Jordan] represents greatness — we take that same ethos and mindset and apply it to other sports," said David Creech, vice president of design for the Jordan brand.

The company distributed some of its new co-branded gear to a few media influencers to create some buzz online ahead of the formal Sept. 14 release. Singer Justin Timberlake was spotted in a black and white PSG and Jordan jacket in early July.

Rapper Travis Scott wore one of the tanks while performing at a festival in France in late August.

Jordan products, which include sneakers and apparel for both women and men, generated nearly $3 billion of Nike's $36 billion in sales fiscal 2018. Over the past three years, it's grown 7 percent.

Still, the brand in the U.S. has become more saturated. It has already begun to sponsor sports teams beyond basketball in the U.S., like the University of Michigan's football team.

"North America is the biggest region, but the reality is outside of North America it's growing faster," said Larry Miller, president of the Jordan Brand.

The ticket to global growth is soccer, the world's most popular sport, according to Nielsen survey data. The sport commands serious interest more than 40 percent of the population, the data provider recently reported.

Paris Saint-German, known as PSG, is the soccer team for Paris and the Saint-Germain commune. The team contributed a number of its star players to France's victorious World Cup team earlier this year.

Nike sponsors 15 of the top 25 all-star soccer players around the world, including world-famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Italian club Juventus, according to data collected by investment bank Macquarie.

Nike also has sponsorship deals with PSG athletes Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

PSG has long been a Nike team. Now, though, team-members will sport its Jordan apparel during matches in its "Champions League" games as part of the multi-year contract. They will start wearing the gear on Sept. 18 when they face off against Liverpool.