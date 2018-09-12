Putin takes another swipe at protectionism, 'sanctions, bans and political bias' 

President Vladimir Putin appeared to take another thinly veiled swipe at Trump's economic policies on Wednesday, a day after Russia and China vowed to stand together to fight protectionism.

"The world and global economy are coming up against new forms of protectionism today with different kinds of barriers which are increasing," Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia.

"Basic principles of trade — competition and mutual economic benefit — are depreciated and unfortunately undermined, they're becoming hostages of ideological and fleeting political situations, in that we see a serious challenge for all of the global economy, especially for the dynamically-growing Asia-Pacific and its leadership," he added.

Putin's comments come as China and Russia appeared united on Tuesday after the leaders of both countries pledged to stand together to fight protectionism.

The comments were seen as a thinly veiled attack on U.S. President Donald Trump who has implemented a massive package of tariffs on Chinese imports and threatened further sanctions on Moscow.