Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Pivotal Software shares tumbled more than 20 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting second-quarter earnings numbers that beat on both the top and bottom line. The San Francisco-based company reported revenues of $164.4 million, higher than the $158.2 million analysts expected. The company also reported a loss of 6 cents per share, less than the 9 cents per share loss expected by analysts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock dropped more than 16 percent in the extended session after being halted, following an announcement that the Phase 3 clinical trial for its prostate cancer imaging agent failed. "These top line Phase 3 results of 1404 are inconsistent with the prior Phase 2 data, which showed significantly higher sensitivity rates," said CEO Mark Baker.

Oxford Industries shares fell as much as 6 percent in the extended session after the company, which owns clothing brands including Lily Pulitzer and Tommy Bahama, reported second-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings per share of $1.83 according to Reuters, which was in line with analysts' estimates. The company also reported $302.6 million in revenue, according to Reuters, lower than the $306.1 million expected by analysts.

Tailored Brands stock rose nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The company, which owns apparel brands Men's Wearhouse and Joseph A. Bank, reported earnings per share of $1.07 according to Dow Jones, higher than analysts' estimates of $1.06 per share. The company also reported $823.4 million in revenue according to Dow Jones, lower than the $828.4 million expected by analysts.