Author: Modernization has often meant westernization for Asia. Not for China's millennials

Chinese millennials have a unique identity that's different from their western counterparts, said one China expert.

Foreign firms hoping to tap into the market of young Chinese adults need to understand what shapes their decisions, Zakary Dychtwald, the founder and CEO of think tank Young China Group told CNBC at the CLSA Investors' Forum on Tuesday.

There are currently about 400 million millennials in China, he said, adding that the figure is well above the number of millennials in the U.S. and Canada combined.

Just the sheer number of those belonging to this group, also known as Generation Y, warrants notice as they hold "enormous economic and political consequence," noted Dychtwald, who authored a book called "Young China."

A lot of Chinese millennials are well traveled, exposed to international culture and may not agree that western nations represent the idyllic "city on the hill" that they were once told, Dychtwald said.

They want to be recognized for being culturally different from their western peers, and they may not even desire westernization, he added.