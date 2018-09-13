Global financial crisis 'actually started before Lehman,' ECB's Draghi says

The first signs of an impending global financial crisis were clear long before Lehamn Brothers collapsed, European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a post-policy meeting press conference, Draghi told reporters: "For us, the crisis actually started before Lehman. The first serious signs of an impending crisis actually date back to September 2007."

"What I remember of that incident was the extraordinary effort of international cooperation at world level. In other words, even before Lehman it was quite clear that the financial crisis was coming. And it would have unprecedented proportions and was worldwide," he added.

The ECB held interest rates steady on Thursday, with Draghi confident the regional economy would be robust enough to absorb spare capacity and generate inflation.

In a subtle change to the bank's guidance, the ECB announced plans to end bond purchases at the end of year and keep interest rates at record low levels at least through next summer.

The bank also confirmed it will halve bond purchases to 15 billion euros ($17.4 billion) per month from October.

With inflation rebounding and economic growth leveling-off at a relatively stable pace, the ECB has been gradually removing crisis-fighting stimulus for months. The scaling back of such measures come despite risks to Europe's economy, ranging from global protectionism to emerging market turmoil.

Nonetheless, Draghi confirmed the bank will stick to its current monetary policy, with Europe's economic growth run now into its sixth consecutive year.

Thursday's decision sees the ECB's deposit rate — currently its primary interest rate tool — remain unchanged at -0.4 percent, while the main refinancing rate was held steady at 0 percent.