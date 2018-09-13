Watch: Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses the financial crisis 10 years after Lehman Brothers collapse

[The stream is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Thursday evening, 10 years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Warren has championed tougher financial regulation since she joined the Senate in 2013. As a private citizen and Harvard professor, she first came up with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The Trump administration has largely defanged the agency, formed as part of the post-financial crisis Dodd-Frank reforms, amid complaints that it was overly burdensome on businesses.

This year, Warren has introduced a range of legislation related to holding bankers accountable and giving workers more say in company policies.

She is considered a potential 2020 presidential candidate.