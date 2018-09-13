Time is running short to get out of the way of Hurricane Florence, a monster of a storm that has a region of more than 10 million people in its potentially devastating sights as it zeroes in on the Southeastern coast.

The hurricane weakened to a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph about 170 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina as of 8 a.m. ET Thursday. But authorities at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Florence has an enormous wind field that has been growing larger, raising the risk of the ocean surging on to land and making Florence extremely dangerous. The storm is still expected to hit portions of the Carolinas with life-threatening storm surge and rainfall, according to the NHC.

"Do not focus on the wind speed category ... life-threatening storm surge flooding, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are still expected," NHC said in a tweet.

"Do you want to get hit with a train or do you want to get hit with a cement truck?" said Jeff Byard, an administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.