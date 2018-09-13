Weather & Natural Disasters

Hurricane Florence bringing 'catastrophic' flooding to the Carolinas, officials say: 'Do not focus on the wind speed'

  • Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a category 2 storm by the National Hurricane Center, which cautioned that life-threatening storm surge and rainfall are still expected.
  • "Do not focus on the wind speed category," the NHC said.
  • "Do you want to get hit with a train or do you want to get hit with a cement truck?" said Jeff Byard, a FEMA administrator.
Hurricane Florence weakens to a category 2 storm
Hurricane Florence weakens to a category 2 storm   

Time is running short to get out of the way of Hurricane Florence, a monster of a storm that has a region of more than 10 million people in its potentially devastating sights as it zeroes in on the Southeastern coast.

The hurricane weakened to a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph about 170 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina as of 8 a.m. ET Thursday. But authorities at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Florence has an enormous wind field that has been growing larger, raising the risk of the ocean surging on to land and making Florence extremely dangerous. The storm is still expected to hit portions of the Carolinas with life-threatening storm surge and rainfall, according to the NHC.

"Do not focus on the wind speed category ... life-threatening storm surge flooding, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are still expected," NHC said in a tweet.

"Do you want to get hit with a train or do you want to get hit with a cement truck?" said Jeff Byard, an administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Source: NOAA GOES-East satellite on Thursday morning.

More than 1½ million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes along the coast as government officials in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. declared states of emergency. More than 5 million people live in areas under hurricane warnings or watches, and 4.9 million live in places covered by tropical storm warnings or watches, the National Weather Service said.

The hurricane center is forecasting the storm to hover near the coast Saturday with winds of around 80 mph before landfall, but with rainfall in the 20 to 30 inches range and up to 13 feet of storm surge. The National Hurricane Center has issued a storm surge warning from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.

"A life-threatening storm surge is now highly likely along portions of the coastlines of South Carolina and North Carolina," NHC said.

President Donald Trump both touted the government's readiness and urged people to get out of the way. "Don't play games with it. It's a big one," he said at the White House.

– AP contributed to this report.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...