JP Morgan says buy Stryker shares because of its new medical technology products

Stryker shares will rise on strong sales from its surgical implant and instrument products, according to J.P. Morgan.

The firm reiterated its overweight rating for Stryker shares, predicting the medical technology company will report earnings above expectations next year.

"We see multiple top-line drivers [for Stryker], including new product launches in multiple businesses (Knees, Instruments, Neuro, & Physio-Control at the top of the list)," analyst Robbie Marcus said in a note to clients Thursday. "Following a solid start to the year, we expect more of the same in the balance of 2018 with the company easily outperforming Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines."