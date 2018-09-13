Stocks making the biggest move premarket: KR, TSLA, ADBE, HSY, WMT & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Kroger – The supermarket operator reported adjusted quarterly profit of 41 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly short of forecasts, however. Kroger maintained its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast of $2.00 to $2.15 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.12.

Tesla — CEO Elon Musk said customers may face longer response times to requests for information due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume. In a tweet, Musk said that resolving the issue is "our top priority."

Adobe Systems – Adobe is in talks to buy marketing software firm Marketo, according to sources quoted by Reuters. Marketo is a privately held cloud-based marketing software company.

Hershey – Hershey will buy snack maker Pirate Brands from B&G Foods for $420 million in cash. The chocolate maker expects to close the deal before the end of the year.

Walmart – The retailer's Jet.com unit plans to sell Nike products beginning in October. Jet is still finalizing which Nike products it will offer on the site, as it seeks to attract more affluent, urban consumers.

Equifax – Equifax believes it was the victim of a theft by Chinese spies, according to people familiar with the matter quoted by The Wall Street Journal. The previously undisclosed incident involving the credit reporting agency is said to have occurred two years before the massive data breach that occurred in 2017.

WageWorks – WageWorks has set up a special committee to examine an earlier investigation into financial irregularities at the employee benefits administrator. The company is still in the process of reviewing its financial statements for 2017. Separately, WageWorks said Chairman Joseph Jackson and board member Mariann Byerwalter have resigned.

SunTrust Banks – The bank's stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Piper Jaffray, which cites several factors including valuation. The stock has risen by more than 29 percent over the past year.

Caesars Entertainment – Caesars is said to be under pressure from activist investor HG Vora Capital. The New York Post reports HG Vora has quietly built a 4.9 percent stake in Caesars, and wants the casino operator to put itself up for sale or sell significant assets.

AT&T — CEO Randall Stephenson tells the Wall Street Journal he is considering shifting resources from what remains of recently acquired Time Warner to HBO, as part of a plan to help it compete more effectively with Netflix.

Tailored Brands – Tailored Brands reported profit of $1.07 per share, matching Street forecasts, while the clothing retailer saw revenue fall short of estimates. The parent of the Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank clothing chains saw comparable-store sales rise by 1.7 percent, however, more than twice the consensus estimate.

Pivotal Software – Pivotal reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, 3 cents a share smaller than anticipated. Revenue came in above Street forecasts. However, the cloud software company's operating margins and its deferred revenue came in below Street forecasts.

Shire — Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical is reportedly mulling the idea of selling Shire's eye-care business once it completes its $62 billion purchase of the British drugmaker. Bloomberg reports that Takeda is considering the move to cut debt.