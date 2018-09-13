Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Sears Holdings stock rose more than 16 percent in after-hours trading after the company released its quarterly earnings report. The company posted its smallest decline in same-store sales, 3.9 percent, in over 3 years. In the prior quarter, same-store sales declined 11.9 percent. Sears posted a loss of $4.68 per share, along with $3.18 billion in revenue.

Shares closed down 9 percent after the company, which was scheduled to announce earnings numbers before the bell on Thursday, delayed the release of its report.

Adobe shares fell as much as 1.7 percent in after-hours trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report. The company reported earnings per share of $1.73, beating analysts' estimates of $1.69 per share. Adobe reported $2.29 billion in revenue, higher than the $2.25 billion analysts expected. The company also gave guidance for the fourth quarter that was slightly above estimates.

Tilray shares fell more than 5 percent in the extended session, following the company's positive run during the trading day. The Canada-based cannabis company reached a new 52-week high on Thursday, closing up more than 14 percent.