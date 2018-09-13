Trump claims 3,000 people did not die in Puerto Rico hurricanes, blames Democrats for inflating toll

President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed the most recent official death toll from hurricanes that struck Puerto Rico last fall.

Trump, without providing any evidence, claimed Democrats tried to "make me look bad" by inflating the number of people who died in the wake of the storms "when I was successfully raising Billions of dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico."

Trump's two-tweet volley on Puerto Rico came after the president weathered heavy criticism for claiming that his administration's response to the natural disaster was "an incredible unsung success."

Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, had criticized Trump's handling of the disaster. "If he thinks the death of 3,000 people [is] a success God help us al," Cruz said in a tweet Tuesday.

In August, the Puerto Rican government raised the official death count dramatically to 2,975, after maintaining for months that only 64 people had died as a result of Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Nearly a year after the hurricanes decimated the island's weak infrastructure and electrical grid, hundreds of Puerto Rican families were still reportedly living without power.

Trump's tweets arrived on the eve of another major hurricane's expected landfall on the U.S. mainland. Hurricane Florence, recently downgraded in strength to a Category 2 storm, was expected to hammer the Carolina coast late Thursday.