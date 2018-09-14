Devastating Hurricane Florence crashes ashore in North Carolina, packing 90 mph winds

Hurricane Florence crashed ashore in North Carolina on Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Nearly half a million homes and businesses lost power, and dozens of people had to be rescued from a hotel.

The hurricane weakened to a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained wind of 90 mph as of 6 a.m. ET. Florence was expected to swamp almost all of North Carolina in several feet of water, Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters. The National Weather Service said as much as 7 inches of rain had fallen overnight in some coastal areas.

Forecasters also said storm's extreme size meant it could batter the East Coast with hurricane-force wind for nearly a full day.

"Already getting reports of quite a bit of storm surge in the water and that's one of the most deadly parts of these hurricanes," NHC Director Ken Graham said during a livestream.

The long period of winds are driving the storm surge inland, up several rivers in North Carolina, where 7 feet of flooding or more is expected as far west as Greenville.

"In a situation like this with the hurricane force winds, all this water is blown right up into these river basins and, as a result, it piles up," Graham said. "You start getting flooding well inland."

More than 415,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning, The Associated Press reported, citing poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.

In Jacksonville, North Carolina, about 70 people were rescued from a hotel after officials found a basketball-sized hole in a wall and other life-threatening damage, AP reported. No injuries were reported.

About 10 million people could be affected by the storm and more than 1 million were ordered to evacuate the coasts of the Carolinas and Virginia, jamming westbound roads and highways for miles.

There are also tornado warnings across most of North Carolina.

– The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.