Take my Trump Tower apartment instead of my money, Manafort tells Mueller

Take his Trump Tower apartment. Please.

Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort told prosecutors he preferred that they seize his apartment in Trump Tower than give up one of the four bank accounts special counsel Robert Mueller's team was eyeing, Manafort's plea agreement revealed Friday.

President Donald Trump's own New York residence is in that landmark Fifth Avenue building.

Manafort also agreed to forfeit his condominium property at 123 Baxter Street in lower Manhattan to the federal government instead of his home in Arlington, Virginia.

The 69-year old Republican operative in all will forfeit an estimated $46 million worth of real estate and cash as part of his deal to plead guilty Friday in federal court in Washington to two counts of conspiracy. Forfeitures are common in criminal cases where defendants, like Manafort in this case, are accused of reaping financial windfalls from their misdeeds.