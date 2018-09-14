Trump's economy: Here’s where he gets credit, and what could go wrong 3:31 PM ET Fri, 7 Sept 2018 | 04:40

A preliminary look at consumer sentiment in September easily topped expectations on Friday.

The University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers said sentiment hit 100.8 in September, up from 96.2 in August. The level marks the second highest of the year and the second strongest since 2004. Economists polled by Reuters expected the preliminary read on September consumer sentiment to reach 96.6.

The jump in consumer sentiment is "largely due to more favorable prospects for jobs and incomes," according to Richard Curtin, chief economist for the Surveys of Consumers. "Consumers anticipated continued growth in the economy that would produce more jobs and an even lower unemployment rate during the year ahead."