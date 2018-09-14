Shares of NiSource, owner of gas utility to Boston area, plunge after massive explosions

Shares of natural gas company NiSource dropped about 8 percent in the premarket Friday after a series of gas explosions left several homes near Boston demolished or engulfed in flames.

Investigators said the explosions took place Thursday because of "over-pressurization of a gas main" that belongs to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a NiSource subsidiary.

The explosions killed at least one person, injured 12 others and led to the evacuation of hundreds, officials said.

"We are focused on providing as much support as possible to our customers, residents and communities," NiSource said in a statement. "We expect this will be an extended restoration effort, and we will work tirelessly to restore service to the affected customers."