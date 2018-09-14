Economy

Trump said to want tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods despite talks

  • The president met with trade advisors on Thursday, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Bloomberg reported.
  • Mnuchin had been spearheading attempts to restart trade talks with China.
  • The administration was set to impose fresh tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods but has delayed making it official despite a deadline passing.
President Donald Trump wants tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods despite the U.S.'s attempt to restart talks on trade, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The president told aides to go ahead with tariffs, Bloomberg reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. and China have already put in place tariffs on $50 billion of each other's imports since July as tensions escalated despite several rounds of talks. Trump has criticized China's record trade surplus with the U.S. and openly questioned whether it was manipulating its currency.

Trump raised the ante, vowing to target an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods, but he hasn't officially imposed them even after a deadline passed.

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping (not shown) make a joint statement at the Great Hall of the People on November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China.
The president met with trade advisors on Thursday, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Bloomberg reported. Mnuchin had been spearheading attempts to restart trade talks with China.

But Trump has indicated he has no intention of backing down. On Thursday he tweeted "we are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us."

Earlier this month, Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One he could go after another $267 billion of goods on top of the $200 billion and the previously imposed tariffs.

Tariffs ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent apply to thousands of products, including cameras, recording devices, tires and vacuum cleaners.

China has vowed to respond.

