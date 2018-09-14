Trump said to want tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods despite talks

President Donald Trump wants tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods despite the U.S.'s attempt to restart talks on trade, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The president told aides to go ahead with tariffs, Bloomberg reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. and China have already put in place tariffs on $50 billion of each other's imports since July as tensions escalated despite several rounds of talks. Trump has criticized China's record trade surplus with the U.S. and openly questioned whether it was manipulating its currency.

Trump raised the ante, vowing to target an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods, but he hasn't officially imposed them even after a deadline passed.