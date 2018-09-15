Chinese electric car company Nio made its Wall Street debut on Wednesday. The company offers the only premium electric vehicle in China besides Tesla, including a seven-seat SUV that sells for a lower price than the comparable Tesla Model X.

Nio aims to use funds raised in its IPO to develop a Tesla Model 3 competitor, and to expand sales of its cars into Europe and the United States. The company raised about $1 billion in the IPO, pricing shares at $6 each, hitting the low end of its expected range. Shares rose throughout the week, and closed on Friday at $9.90.