4 inexpensive fall wines (that don't taste like pumpkin spice) to help ring in the season

The fall season is just around the corner and with that comes seasonal drinks like pumpkin spice lattes. After that caffeine kick, you may be want something a bit more relaxing — like wine.

With so many choices on the shelves, it's hard to know the best pick for your buck. So Food & Wine's Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle shared his four wine picks for the season that are also a good deal for your wallet.

WHITE

2017 Coralillo Sauvignon Blanc ($14.99)

"Crisp whites are really nice through the fall especially when you're looking at harvest vegetables and things like that," Isle told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview. Many people may think of New Zealand when it comes to Sauvignon Blancs, but there are other areas to explore.

"What I like about Chilean Sauvignon Blancs is they're not quite as green peppery grassy as the New Zealand ones – it's very citrusy."

The wine editor noted that this particular wine is from organically farmed grapes.

ROSE

2017 Leone de Castris "Five Roses" Rosato ($14.99)

While Rosé is usually known as a summer beverage, Isle said the popularity has turned it into a year round drink.

The growth of Rosé sales are up nearly 35 percent from the year prior. However pink wine represents a small fraction of total off-premise sales. Chardonnay still leads sales at more than $1.9 billion, compared to $442 million for Rose.

Isle's selection is from southern Italy. It's a darker style Rose that he says is a little bit richer, and also has a little bit of an apple note.

The wine has a bit of history: Not only was it the first Rosé from Italy, it was created for the U.S. troops at the end of World War II.

PINOT NOIR

2016 The Pinot Project California Pinot Noir ($14)

According to Isle, Pinot Noir is the ultimate fall wine. "It just tastes like the autumn on some level."

Isle said he likes this wine because it manages to be a great bottle of wine at an affordable price, something that is always tough with this grape.

As for taste, the wine editor noted this particular wine is "very supple, beautiful fruit, it would be great with a mushroom risotto for the fall."

SPLURGE

2016 Round Pond Kith & Kin Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon ($37)

"Napa Valley Cabernet has gotten crazy expensive over the past few years," Isle said. The reason behind the price spike is that land prices in the area for vineyards have skyrocketed.

Isle said a Round Pond Cabernet has a classic luscious fruit taste, and good structure for a reasonable (well, for Napa Valley at least) price.

