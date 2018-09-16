A woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of forcing himself on her during a high school party in the early 1980s has come forward publicly for the first time, detailing the allegation to the The Washington Post, which published her story Sunday.

Speaking to the publication, Christine Blasey Ford, a California university professor, alleges that Kavanaugh, then a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland, entered a room drunk, pinned her to a bed, and groped her over her clothing. Kavanaugh then attempted to undress her while he and his classmate, Mark Judge, both laughed "maniacally."

When she tried to scream, Kavanaugh covered her mouth, she said.Ford also told The Post she was concerned that Kavanaugh "might inadvertently kill me. He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

Kavanaugh has flatly denied assaulting anyone during his high school years. Ford originally hesitated to tell her story, and did not discuss it with anyone until 2012, when she relayed the incident to a therapist. Those session notes were viewed by a Post reporter, but could not be verified immediately by CNBC. She decided to come forward now, according to the article, because she wanted to be the one to tell her own story.

Ford engaged a prominent D.C. attorney, Debra Katz, who advised her to take a polygraph test in order to rebuff criticism of her if she came forward. The results of the test, which she took in early August, indicated that Ford was being truthful, according to Post's reporting.

The new revelation will add pressure on moderate Democrats and some Republicans who are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation. Trump's nominee has been widely expected to sail through thanks to a narrow GOP majority in the Senate, and potential support from three Senate Democrats who voted in favor of Justice Neil Gorsuch's confirmation last year.

Any hiccup or delay in the confirmation process could send the vote on Kavanaugh to after the November midterms, where it is possible that an unexpected electoral result could strip Republicans of their edge in the Senate.