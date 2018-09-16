Politics

Brett Kavanaugh's accuser breaks silence on allegation of decades-old incident of sexual misconduct 

  • A woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of forcing himself on her during a high school party in the early 1980s has come forward publicly for the first time,
  • Christine Blasey Ford detailed the allegation to the The Washington Post, saying she feared Kavanaugh might accidentally kill her.
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2018. 
Chris Wattie | Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2018. 

A woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of forcing himself on her during a high school party in the early 1980s has come forward publicly for the first time, detailing the allegation to the The Washington Post, which published her story Sunday.

Speaking to the publication, Christine Blasey Ford, a California university professor, alleges that Kavanaugh, then a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland, entered a room drunk, pinned her to a bed, and groped her over her clothing. Kavanaugh then attempted to undress her while he and his classmate, Mark Judge, both laughed "maniacally."

When she tried to scream, Kavanaugh covered her mouth, she said.Ford also told The Post she was concerned that Kavanaugh "might inadvertently kill me. He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

Kavanaugh has flatly denied assaulting anyone during his high school years. Ford originally hesitated to tell her story, and did not discuss it with anyone until 2012, when she relayed the incident to a therapist. Those session notes were viewed by a Post reporter, but could not be verified immediately by CNBC. She decided to come forward now, according to the article, because she wanted to be the one to tell her own story.

Ford engaged a prominent D.C. attorney, Debra Katz, who advised her to take a polygraph test in order to rebuff criticism of her if she came forward. The results of the test, which she took in early August, indicated that Ford was being truthful, according to Post's reporting.

The new revelation will add pressure on moderate Democrats and some Republicans who are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation. Trump's nominee has been widely expected to sail through thanks to a narrow GOP majority in the Senate, and potential support from three Senate Democrats who voted in favor of Justice Neil Gorsuch's confirmation last year.

Any hiccup or delay in the confirmation process could send the vote on Kavanaugh to after the November midterms, where it is possible that an unexpected electoral result could strip Republicans of their edge in the Senate.

Sen. Feinstein passes confidential letter about Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh to FBI   

'Disturbing'

The broad outlines of the accusation emerged last week following reports that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee reviewing Kavanaugh's nomination, possessed a letter that contained information about possible sexual misconduct related to Kavanaugh's high school days.

After the existence of the letter was made public, Feinstein referred the allegation to the FBI, which did not open a criminal investigation. The FBI included the letter in an update to Kavanaugh's background check.

Nonetheless, the specter of possible sexual misconduct caused an uproar during Kavanaugh's nomination. While the nominee appears headed toward a swift confirmation vote expected later this month, Democrats have been actively trying to delay the vote.

The debate has also placed a spotlight on lawmakers in the midst of a national reckoning over sexual abuse by powerful men, as they prepare to vote on a nomination that's now clouded by an allegation from decades ago.

"For too long, when woman have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored," minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "That cannot happen in this case."

Schumer and Feinstein both demanded Sunday that the Senate delay considering Kavanaugh's nomination until an investigation is conducted.

Following the initial reports, Kavanaugh said he "categorically and unequivocally" denied the allegation. "I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Judge, a conservative writer who could not immediately be reached, has also denied that the incident took place. Judge told The Weekly Standard last week that the accusation was "just absolutely nuts." In an interview with The New York Times, Judge said Kavanaugh was a brilliant student who was not "into anything crazy or illegal."

The White House referred NBC News to Kavanaugh's earlier denial Sunday.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Sunday that it was "disturbing that these uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school, would surface on the eve of a committee vote after Democrats sat on them since July."

Grassley said the timing of the article "raises a lot of questions about Democrats' tactics and motives." Last week, the GOP lawmaker said that the matter will not delay the committee from voting on Kavanaugh's nomination, as they are expected to do Thursday.

Republicans have sought to portray Kavanaugh as an advocate for women, highlighting the fact that he has coached girls' basketball teams, and noting that he has hired more women than men as law clerks.

In July, 18 women who had clerked for Kavanaugh wrote a letter to lawmakers "to convey our uniformly positive experiences with the Judge as a boss on issues of gender and equality in the workplace." On Friday, amid the controversy swirling over Ford's letter, 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school signed onto a letter vouching for his respect for women.

Feinstein on Sunday called on the FBI to conduct an investigation, and said that the Senate should delay considering Kavanaugh's nomination until the agency has done so. She said she supported Ford's decision to tell her story.

"From the outset, I have believed these allegations were extremely serious and bear heavily on Judge Kavanaugh's character," Feinstein said. "However, as we have seen over the past few days, they also come at a price for the victim. I hope the attacks and shaming of her will stop and this will be treated with the seriousness it deserves."

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...