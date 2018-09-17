Cramer's lightning round: I prefer the stock of Wendy's to McDonald's   

McDonald's: "This stock has been acting really terribly, and I have to tell you, in that group, I really do prefer Wendy's."

PayPal: "Here's the thing that you need to know: this stock has now dropped 5 straight points. Another 2 points and it's really going to be oversold and then, and only then, would I pull the trigger."

Senseonics: "If you're going to do glucose monitoring, if you want to be conservative, you buy Abbott. If you want to be a little more aggressive, you buy Dexcom. Those are the only two that I really care about."

Idexx Laboratories: "Idexx Labs is the kind of stock that does come down here and that is exactly when you buy it. Another [$]5 [and] I think it's perfect."

Sonos: "No, no, no, no. That's not the kind of stock you buy into weakness. That is not the kind of stock that is going to bounce right back. That is the kind of stock that has very inconsistent numbers. Let's stay away. Don't buy."

Denbury Resources: "I think you've had a really good run in that one. It's not a really high-quality company. That group is struggling. I'd say ring the register."

Apptio: "To me, this is a worrisome situation because I've got cloud stocks that are going down and I want to buy the cloud kings when they go down. Salesforce is going down– I mean, congratulations, Marc and Lynne Benioff. Buying Time Magazine, I think, is good and it's totally separate from Salesforce. But Salesforce is going down. I'd rather see you in some high-quality stock like that."

Invitae: "I have looked at this company when I did the Biotech Bible for TheStreet.com and I felt that it was way too speculative. But you know what? This thing has just roared. But it's not mine. It's too speculative for me. As long as you understand that it is a spec, then you're OK."

Wayfair: "You know, this is one that I'm going to tell you I'm not the call on. I really liked it. I thought it would go higher. I never thought it would get to this level. At these prices, I think it's too high, but why listen to me? I actually was saying that for the last 20 points."

JD.com: "That is way too speculative and I am not a believer in Chinese stocks. There isn't a single one that I'm recommending. There. That's it."