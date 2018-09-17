Donald Trump Jr. mocks attempted rape claim against Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh

The snarky post, which has garnered more than 46,000 "likes," was followed by Trump Jr.'s commentary on the controversy surrounding Kavanaugh. News broke over the past few days that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had received a letter from a 51-year-old college clinical psychology professor accusing Kavanaugh of sexually attacking her when they were in high school in the early 1980s.

The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, told The Washington Post that a "stumbling drunk" Kavanaugh, while watched by an equally intoxicated buddy of his, held her down on a bed, grinded his body against her and tried to rip off her clothes in what she later described to a therapist as a "rape attempt."

"Oh boy .... the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now," Trump Jr. wrote, before misspelling Feinstein's name.

"Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote ... honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency."

One follower wrote in response: "ROTFLMAO!!! WAY TO GO DONALD JR. !!! HILARIOUS!!!"

But many other followers harshly criticized the post.

One of them wrote: "Why are you making fun of this???? She came forward and is willing to testify under oath!!!"

The younger Trump has sparked controversy in the past, once tweeting that Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., looked "like a stripper." He also compared Syrian refugees in another tweet to "a bowl of Skittles," and tweeted last Halloween that he would seize half of his young daughter's candy because "it's never to early to teach her about socialism."

Spokesmen for the Trump Organization, which Trump Jr. is running with his brother Eric while their father serves in the White House, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.