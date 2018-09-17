Kudlow says Trump has 'not been satisfied' with China trade talks

Kudlow: Announcements on trade with China will come soon 6 Mins Ago | 05:06

Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said on Monday that President Donald Trump has "not been satisfied" with the trade talks with China and confirmed the administration was readying additional tariffs.

"The president has suggested tariffs on a couple $100 billion" in Chinese goods, Kudlow said. "He has not been satisfied with the talks with China on this. I think the basic stories are more or less correct. My guess is that an announcement will be coming soon."

Kudlow's comments come after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was set to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. The report followed other reports that U.S. officials were trying to restart U.S. China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell following Kudlow's comments. Investors have been grappling with fears of a global trade war all year as they assess how protectionist trade policies would hurt companies' profits.

"I think, in its wisdom, the stock market sees ... the big story here is the change in policies" the Trump administration has brought to Washington "and the economic boom," Kudlow said, noting equities remain near an all-time high.

He spoke with CNBC's Becky Quick on Monday at the Economic Club of New York.

On Sept. 7, Kudlow lauded President Donald Trump's economic policies, noting the strong wage growth seen in August is a byproduct of those measures. Average hourly earnings rose 2.9 percent last month, marking the biggest gain since April 2009.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.