New Kavanaugh hearing will be held to address sexual assault allegation

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on Sept. 24, at which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who alleges that he sexually assaulted her will have the opportunity to testify under oath about the events in question, Republican senators on Capitol Hill confirmed late Monday afternoon.

"As I said earlier, anyone who comes forward as Dr. Ford has done deserves to be heard," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Monday. "We will hold a public hearing Monday to give these recent allegations a full airing," he said.

"Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name of this false allegation. He stands ready to testify tomorrow if the Senate is ready to hear him," White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Kavanaugh's nomination has been in turmoil since the explosive allegations by Christine Blasey Ford, who said that President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court sexually assaulted her at a party when they were both teenagers.