Tesla dips after Saudi wealth fund invests $1 billion in competitor Lucid Motors

Tesla stock dipped as much as 2 percent in early trading Monday on news the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has invested $1 billion in rival Lucid Motors.

The investment will fund Lucid Motor's 2020 commercial launch of its first electric vehicle the Lucid Air, Reuters reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously touted conversations with the Saudi fund as key in considerations to take Tesla private. Musk cited a potential Saudi investment as justification for his controversial take-private tweet in early August and claim that the necessary funding had been secured. Musk and Tesla eventually ended their plans to go private.

The Lucid investment comes a day after Musk blamed outside shops for repair and delivery delays.

Tesla stock had been on a recovery rally, gaining 12 percent last week.

—Reuters contributed to this report.

