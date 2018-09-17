UN report identifies where global harvests will rise and fall by 2050

Conversely, the UN researchers forecast that higher temperatures in higher latitude regions will increase harvest. Winners in this model include Canada (2.5 percent) and Russia (0.9 percent) and suggested that even parts of Finland could soon be warm enough to produce cereal.

"Whereas most tropical regions are likely to experience production losses due to rising temperatures, production in temperate regions is expected to benefit from warmer climate and longer growing seasons," the report said.

South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are identified as at highest risk economically as much of the present employment and national income in those areas are derived from small-scale agriculture.

The increasing importance of emerging economies has been a big development in global agricultural markets since 2000. The UN report said over the period China had become the fourth most important exporter, increasing its share of total export value from 3 percent in 2000 to 4.2 percent by 2016.

The same data set estimated that the United States had 11 percent share of global agricultural exports in 2016 while the European Union accounted for 41.1 percent.

The change in imports by emerging market economies over the same 16-year period was identified as even more pronounced, as growing income per capita and reduced poverty boosted food consumption.

The report has concluded that uneven climate change effects risks reversing decades of progress in reducing the divide between developed and developing countries and could lead to significant falls in the gross domestic product (GDP) of areas worst affected.

On average, global food prices are predicted to remain comparatively stable, but areas where harvest has fallen could suffer the uppermost increase in prices.