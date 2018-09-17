Watch Larry Kudlow interview live at the Economic Club in New York

[The stream is slated to start at Noon ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Larry Kudlow is director of the National Economic Council. He is speaking at the Economic Club of New York. His remarks come as the White House is set to slap another 10 percent in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. At the same time, U.S. economic growth has been humming along, with GDP expected to rise close to 4 percent in the third quarter.

