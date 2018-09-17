You could be overlooking this reason to pay with credit cards

When it comes to small purchases, more Americans prefer paying with cash.

For purchases under $10, about 45 percent choose cash compared with 30 percent who opt for debit cards and 23 percent who go with credit cards, according to a new survey from CreditCards.com.

It is not until purchases get larger — at about $25 — that a so-called tipping point is reached where consumers are more willing to pay with plastic.

Most cited the inconvenience of using credit cards as the reason they did not use them more for smaller purchases. Other payment methods were perceived as easier and quicker to use.

But not using credit cards for those purchases could mean you're leaving rewards or points on the table, according to Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com.