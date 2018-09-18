Pot stock Aurora says there's no agreement with Coca-Cola, but the shares are rising anyway

Despite assurances from Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis that it does not have any formal agreement to partner with a beverage company, its stock rallied Tuesday after it said it talks with drink companies on occasion.

As of the latest reading, shares of Aurora were up 4.7 percent in Canadian trading.

"The Company does confirm that it engages in exploratory discussions with industry participants from time to time," Aurora said in a press release. "At this time the Company confirms there is no agreement, understanding or arrangement with respect to any partnership with a beverage company."

Tuesday's move comes after the stock rallied 17 percent in Canadian trading Monday after Canadian news service BNN Bloomberg reported Coca-Cola is in talks with Aurora to develop weed-infused beverages.

Coke issued the following statement Monday following the report: