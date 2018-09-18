Trading Nation

One Dow stock is emerging as the unlikely winner in the trade war

One unlikely Dow stock is surging this month even as the trade war looms
One unlikely Dow stock is surging this month, even as the trade war looms   

As U.S.-China trade tensions escalate, one unlikely winner is emerging: Dow component Caterpillar.

Shares of the industrial giant had fallen earlier this year on trade war fears, but they've rallied more than 7 percent this month, the best performer of all Dow stocks. Some investors see even more gains.

"It's right up to its 200-day moving average," Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "That's the level it got up to in mid-summer and pulled back so if it can finally break above that line, it's going to be positive."

Caterpillar clawed its way back within range of the 200-day moving average in recent weeks after tumbling below that support line in mid-June. It ended Tuesday less than 1 percent from that longer-term moving average.

"It's also at the top-end of the downward sloping trend channel it's been in since those January highs so if it can break higher from here, it's going to be quite positive," he added.

The industrials equipment maker remains in a correction, having fallen 14 percent from its all-time high set in mid-January. At the year's lows in August, its shares were down 25 percent from the peak.

Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, says trade headwinds continue to obscure Caterpillar's outlook.

"I am very leery of Caterpillar here," Schlossberg said Tuesday on "Trading Nation." "Even if the Chinese don't place any hard tariffs on Caterpillar, they could do what's called a soft tariff and kind of direct investment and buying away from them by jawboning."

Caterpillar, particularly vulnerable to trade, derives more than half its revenue from outside of North America. Europe, the Middle East and Africa comprise 23 percent of sales, while Asia-Pacific accounts for 22 percent.

"At this point I'd rather stand down and let the stock go by," said Schlossberg.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
CAT
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Sara Eisen

Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...