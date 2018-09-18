She won her Democratic primary this year on the promise to ban assault weapons and enact universal background checks. "I've changed my mind," she said, further boasting that the organization has spent $150,000 over the years trying to defeat her.

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, who also won his Democratic primary this year, was out of step with the traditional left platform, boasting an A rating from the NRA. After the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people, Kirkpatrick and Ryan appeared at a House-floor sit-in for gun control. Ryan since donated the $20,000 he had received from the NRA to gun safety groups.

"I am tired of offering up the same condolences again and again while Congress continues to sit on the sidelines," he said.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., who received over $50,000 in NRA contributions in past campaigns, is now chairman of the House Democrats' task force on gun violence prevention. He said in an email to CNBC that he promises to fight for strong background checks. His NRA grade fell from B+ in 2010 to F in 2016, a status he says he "has no plans to change."

Gun control advocacy might play well in suburban swing districts that are essential for Democrats to gain control of the House in November, according to Leah Askarinam of nonpartisan elections site Inside Elections.

In Montana, where gun ownership is deeply ingrained in the state's culture, Kathleen Williams won her Democratic primary and made prevention of gun massacres central to her platform. "If the NRA wants to give me an F for that, then I will proudly stand with all of you and say that F means 'fearless,'" she said.

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas, advocates a new national universal background check law, opposes national gun-carry reciprocity and boasts an F rating from the NRA in a red state with a deeply embedded gun culture.

O'Rourke is a serious outlier. The Texas delegation, since 1998, has received more NRA donations than any other state, and according to campaign finance data from the Center of Respective Politics, 27 out of 38 Texas delegation members received A or A+ ratings. All but one was Republican.

"An NRA endorsement is toxic in the Democratic Party. But in this general election, Democrats appealing to swing state voters in rural districts might need that endorsement," said UCLA law professor Adam Winkler.

The three NRA backed House Democrats are Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota; Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, who runs unopposed; and Rep. Sanford Bishop of Georgia. Cueller and Bishop are centrist Democrats in Clinton-won districts that represent rural populations with deeply ingrained gun cultures, and where firearms are a primary economic driver.