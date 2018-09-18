Lyft has now delivered 1 billion rides

Lyft has delivered its 1 billionth ride, the company announced Tuesday, a milestone that represents Lyft's continued growth.

Fueling this growth: Lyft's expansion into new markets. Lyft was at 500 million rides in October 2017, and has since launched in 20 new markets, including Toronto and Ottawa in Canada, the company told CNBC.

This milestone comes 6 years after Lyft launched in June 2012 and as Lyft gears up for a potential IPO in 2019. However, Lyft is still far behind rival Uber, which hit 1 billion rides in December 2015, five and a half years after it launched. However, Uber has a much larger global footprint, operating in 65 countries, and has stakes in 15 others. Uber reached 10 billion rides this past July.

However, due to Uber's size and scale is growth has slowed, and Lyft is growing faster. Lyft previously told CNBC it passed $1 billion in GAAP revenue in 2017, and showed revenue growth of 168% in Q4 versus the prior year's fourth quarter. Uber's latest financials from the second quarter of 2018 showed the company's growth has slowed.

Lyft is also steadily gaining market share on Uber, and now has 29 percent of the market, compared to Uber's 69 percent, according to market research firm Second Measure. (Second Measure tracks credit and debit cards but includes international rides in its U.S. market share calculation.)