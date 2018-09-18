P&G wins an Emmy for its anti-racism commercial 'The Talk'

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has won an outstanding commercial Emmy award for an ad called "The Talk," about black parents telling their children about prejudice.

It beat shortlisted entries from Monica Lewinsky's anti-bullying campaign, Amazon's Alexa, and an iPhone campaign, as well as another P&G commercial for Tide detergent.

In "The Talk," an ad made for "My Black Is Beautiful," a campaign group that started within P&G, parents are shown in different eras talking to their children about the experiences they may have of racism. In one, a woman tells her son in the playground: "There are some people who think you don't deserve the same privileges just because of what you look like. It's not fair."