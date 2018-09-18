Marketing Media Money

P&G wins an Emmy for its anti-racism commercial 'The Talk'

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has won an outstanding commercial Emmy award for an ad called "The Talk," about black parents telling their children about prejudice.

It beat shortlisted entries from Monica Lewinsky's anti-bullying campaign, Amazon's Alexa, and an iPhone campaign, as well as another P&G commercial for Tide detergent.

In "The Talk," an ad made for "My Black Is Beautiful," a campaign group that started within P&G, parents are shown in different eras talking to their children about the experiences they may have of racism. In one, a woman tells her son in the playground: "There are some people who think you don't deserve the same privileges just because of what you look like. It's not fair."

In another conversation, a mother tells her daughter: "You can do anything they can," as white families around them drop their kids off at summer camp. "The difference is you've got to work twice as hard and be twice as smart," she adds. The ad was created by BBDO New York and produced by The Corner Shop.

In January, an episode of "Black-ish" featured parents having the talk with their children, in a partnership between ABC and P&G. Marc Pritchard, P&G's chief brand officer, said the company created the original ad to promote conversations about bias, aiming to "lead to greater understanding, common ground and positive change."

Here's a look at the other Emmy nominees.

Amazon Echo — Alexa Loses Her Voice

In this spot, the assistant temporarily loses her voice, but a host of stars including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay and Rebel Wilson all "replace" Alexa in the 90-second ad, which also stars Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. Hungry Man was the production company and the ad was created by inhouse agency Amazon D1 and Lucky Generals.

iPhone — Earth: Shot On iPhone

A man walks across a beach at sunset, a rainbow appears above a forest and clouds roll past mountains in this spot for the iPhone's camera, made by agency TBWA. "Like it or not, for the moment, the Earth is where we make our stand," says a voiceover, which urges people to be responsible and kind to the world: "The only home we've ever known."

Anti-Bullying — In Real Life

Monica Lewinsky worked with agency BBDO New York in this spot, which takes homophobic, racist and fat-shaming comments people have made online into the real world, with insults repeated by actors. The "In Real Life" spot was a public service announcement for Bullying Prevention Month in October 2017 to encourage people to think about the unacceptable comments they might only make on social media. "It's a stark and shocking mirror to people to rethink how we behave online versus the ways that we would behave in person," Lewinsky told People.

Tide — It's A Tide Ad

Commercials for cars, beer, perfume, razors, soda and even voice assistants are sent up in this ad, one of a series for Tide, starring "Stranger Things" police chief David Harbour. How do we know it's a Tide ad? Because all the clothes are so clean, of course. The ad debuted at the Super Bowl in February and was made by agency Saatchi & Saatchi New York and produced by Rattling Stick.