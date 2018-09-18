Stocks making the biggest move premarket: AZO, GIS, V, MA, WMT, GHC & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

AutoZone – The autoparts retailer earned an adjusted $18.54 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.92 a share. Revenue missed forecasts, however, and a same-store sales increase of 2.2 percent was also slightly below estimates.

General Mills – The food company came in 7 cents a share above estimates, earning an adjusted 71 cents per share for its first quarter, though revenue missed forecasts. General Mills also reiterated its full-year forecast.

Visa, Mastercard – The two payment processors signed an amended settlement agreement related to a merchant fee lawsuit filed in 2005 and originally settled in 2012. Visa will pay an additional $600 million, while Mastercard pays another $108 million.

Walmart – The retailer's stock was rated "outperform" in new coverage at BMO Capital, saying Walmart is uniquely positioned among U.S. retailers for long-term e-commerce profitability.

Graham Holdings - Graham's Kaplan Test Prep unit bought the test prep business of Barron's for an undisclosed amount. As part of the transaction, Kaplan acquired the rights to the Barron's brand name.

Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit is partnering with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance to use its Android operating system in automobile media displays.

Apple — The Apple Watch and various other consumer gadgets are being exempted from the newest round of tariffs on goods imported from China.

Amazon.com – Amazon plans to release at least eight new Alexa-related products before the end of the year, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. The devices include microwave ovens and an in-car gadget, with full details to be released at an event later this month.

FedEx – FedEx reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.46 per share, falling short of the $3.81 a share consensus estimate, although its revenue did beat Street forecasts. FedEx said its results were impacted by a move to accelerate pay raises following tax reform, and the company did raise its full-year earnings guidance.

Oracle – Oracle beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 71 cents per share. The business software company's revenue fell slightly below forecasts, however, amid disappointing sales in its cloud services and license support unit.

Athenahealth — Elliott Management has backed away from its potential $160 per share bid for Athenahealth, according to the New York Post. Investor Paul Singer's firm had said in May it was willing to pay that price — a total of $6.9 billion — contingent on due diligence. Sources tell the paper that Singer may be mulling a bid for the health software company at a lower price.

Avon Products – Avon was recently approached by Brazilian cosmetics company Natura Cosmeticos about a possible takeover, according to sources quoted by Dow Jones. However, the sources say the talks are not serious and Avon is focused on a turnaround.

Macy's – CEO Jeffrey Gennette told Recode's Code Commerce event that tariffs will start to effect Macy's and other department stores more significantly than other businesses because of their impact on apparel. Gennette added that the company is taking a variety of steps to address that issue.

Symantec – Symantec named three nominees from activist investor Starboard Value to its board of directors. Starboard had taken a stake in the cybersecurity software company last month, and had nominated five director candidates.

Netflix – The video streaming service tied with AT&T's HBO in last night's Emmy Awards, with each receiving 23.

Marsh & McLennan – Marsh & McLennan is buying U.K.-based insurance brokerage for $5.7 billion in cash. The move will boost the U.S. insurer's specialty risk and global reinsurance operations.

Univar – The chemical company is buying chemical and plastics distributor Nexeo for $2 billion in cash and stock, valuing it at $11.65 per share. Nexeo, whose stock had closed Monday at $10.01 per share, had been bought two years ago for $1.6 billion by a company run by now-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.