Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Fitbit Inc stock fell nearly 2 percent during post-trading hours. The stock closed up 6.4 percent, after President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the $200 billion tariff on Chinese goods will avoid smartwatch makers and fitness trackers.

Tilray Inc stock rose more than 5 percent after market-close, continuing the company's positive trend from the trading day. Shares soared 29% during the trading day after the announcement that the cannabis producer will be able to import marijuana to the U.S. for medical research.

AbbVie Inc stock rose as much as 1.2 percent after hours, partially rebounding from the day's losses. Shares fell almost 3 percent during the day after the California Department of Insurance sued the pharmaceutical company for allegedly giving health-care providers incentives to prescribe its Humira arthritis drug.