Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tilray, Fitbit and more

displays marijuana grown on one of his properties in Mendocino County, California on April 19, 2017. Marijuana growers, forced to run their businesses with cash, must navigate legal and political gray areas as regulations and laws continue to change.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Fitbit Inc stock fell nearly 2 percent during post-trading hours. The stock closed up 6.4 percent, after President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the $200 billion tariff on Chinese goods will avoid smartwatch makers and fitness trackers.

Tilray Inc stock rose more than 5 percent after market-close, continuing the company's positive trend from the trading day. Shares soared 29% during the trading day after the announcement that the cannabis producer will be able to import marijuana to the U.S. for medical research.

AbbVie Inc stock rose as much as 1.2 percent after hours, partially rebounding from the day's losses. Shares fell almost 3 percent during the day after the California Department of Insurance sued the pharmaceutical company for allegedly giving health-care providers incentives to prescribe its Humira arthritis drug.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
ABBV
---
FIT
---
TLRY
---
SYMC
---