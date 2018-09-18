Tetra Pak to install solar array at North American headquarters 

Packaging giant Tetra Pak is to install a solar array at its North American headquarters in Denton, Texas.



In a statement on Monday, the business said that the array would generate over one million kilowatt hours of energy per year once up and running. The installation is set to be finished by the end of November.



Tetra Pak's Denton campus is home to offices, a factory that produces packaging material for the company's cartons, and a pilot-scale food production plant.



"Using electricity from renewable resources makes sense for the environment and for business," Jason Pelz, vice president of circular economy at Tetra Pak Americas and Southeast Asia and Oceania, said in a statement Monday.



"It ensures we're not tied to a finite resource to operate our business," Pelz added. "And by lowering our environmental footprint, we're also supporting our customers' goals to reduce their overall climate impact."

The firm has big ambitions when it comes to clean energy. It wants to use 100 percent renewable electricity in the U.S. by 2019 and globally by 2030.



Tetra Pak is also a member of the RE100, a global initiative made up of some of the world's biggest companies, all committed to 100 percent renewable power. Other members of the RE100 include Ikea, Facebook and Mars.