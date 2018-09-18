[The stream is slated to start at 2:10 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House on Tuesday.

The trip marks Duda's first official visit to the White House. Trump and Duda plan to discuss ways to strengthen ties between the two allied nations, as well as touch on issues such as trade and security.

Trump had visited Warsaw in July 2017, a move that was viewed by some European officials as a snub toward larger European Union nations, which Trump had criticized often during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Another visitor arrived at the White House ahead of Duda: Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53, who is battling an allegation from a California professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers.

Both Kavanaugh and the accuser, 51-year-old California-based professor Christine Blasey Ford, said Monday that they would testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the allegation.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied ever treating any woman in the way Ford described in a letter sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in late July.

Kavanaugh reportedly spent about nine hours at the White House on Monday. Trump told reporters that he had not met with the nominee that day, and brushed off the question of whether Kavanaugh had considered resigning.