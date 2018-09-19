75 percent of global CFOs expect to get smacked by U.S. trade policy: CNBC survey

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing nearly $5 trillion in market value across a wide variety of sectors.

The quarterly survey was conducted from Sept. 7– 17, before the latest round in the growing trade spat between the United States and China. On Monday, President Donald Trump said he will impose 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, prompting China to retaliate by announcing its plan to institute new tariffs on some $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

CFOs have already begun planning ahead for a full-blown trade war. More than half of worldwide respondents say their firms have developed contingency plans in case the situation continues to escalate; 9 percent of U.S. respondents say they have moved operations to minimize tariff impact.