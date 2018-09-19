Ballooning pot stocks are now bigger than Chipotle and Macy's

Wall Street's obsession with marijuana stocks has propelled industry leaders to lofty market valuations that now rival those of household names such as Twitter, Hershey and CBS.

Canadian cannabis company Tilray, which soared more than 50 percent Wednesday in trading on the Nasdaq, has seen its market capitalization rocket to over $21 billion as of 12:25 p.m. ET. Its share price is up more than 400 percent over the past month.

Its U.S. market value is now larger than half the stocks that comprise the S&P 500.

Rival pot companies Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis have ballooned 52 percent and 71 percent, respectively, over the same period. Those stocks rose 7.1 percent and 13 percent Wednesday.

Source: FactSet

The ascent now puts Tilray's U.S. market value well ahead of the likes of casino operator Wynn Resorts, robo-advisor E-Trade and ale brewer Molson Coors. Twitter's and CBS' market valuation is less than $2 billion higher than Tilray's.

Despite the surge in valuations, Tilray posted just $9.7 million in net sales last quarter.

Tilray and Canopy are now both larger than Michael Kors, Macy's and Gap.