JP Morgan Chase: Emerging markets selloff is overdone, and investors should consider China

The recent selloff in emerging markets has been overblown, and there are opportunities now for investors, according to the chief executive of J.P. Morgan Chase's China business.

Mark Leung, who spoke to CNBC at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, said that investors should consider China, in particular.

"We think the sell-off has been overdone, and if you look at the positioning and also the fundamentals side, we think there are reasons to start going into emerging markets for the medium and long term. China is a big piece."

In the past few weeks, economic troubles have hit Turkey and Argentina, leading to a selloff in emerging currencies including in Asia. Some emerging-market stock indexes have also seen steep declines.

Asia's biggest economy has been accelerating the opening of its financial sector, Leung said, with key developments such as setting up a Shanghai-London stock exchange trading link, and a new settlement system for the bond investment scheme connecting the mainland to Hong Kong.