Italy edges toward spending less but the 'power-struggle' in government is growing

Italy's coalition government looks like it will be sticking to European fiscal rules when it comes to presenting its 2019 budget and spending plans in the coming weeks, but tense relations and rivalries within the cabinet are fast developing and pose a risk of fresh political crises.
The dynamics between the two ruling parties — the right-wing, anti-immigration Lega and anti-establishment 5 Star Movement (M5S) — are shifting and a "power struggle" is emerging, according to Hetal Mehta, European economist at Legal and General Investment Management.
"At the time of the last election (in March), the 5 Star Movement had the bigger vote share, but they are now consistently polling below the League (Lega) and that is clearly making them nervous. They feel that they need to grasp the nettle and actually get some of their policies pushed forward," Mehta told CNBC on Wednesday.