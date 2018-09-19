John Hancock 'reinventing' life insurance to get people healthier, living longer: CEO

Starting Wednesday, all policies underwritten by John Hancock will include Vitality, a behavior-change platform aimed at incentivizing people to live healthier, longer lives.

John Hancock, which has been around for 156 years and is owned by Canada's Manulife Financial, already had some experience with the platform as part of its overall insurance offerings and saw positive results.

Vitality policyholders take twice as many steps as the average American and they've received over $3 million in rewards since John Hancock started using the service in 2015, Harrison said.

However, Vitality itself isn't new — the platform has been around for over 20 years and used around the globe. According to Vitality, its worldwide policyholders live 13 years to 21 years longer than the rest of the insured population and have 30 percent lower hospitalization costs.

For those who are concerned about what John Hancock may do with all the data it collects, Harrison said the company is very cautious.

"We have been in business for over 150 years and we get a lot of very sensitive data — medical data, financial data — on a regular basis. So from a data perspective we are very careful, obviously, with what we do," she said.

However, in the end it is up to customers to determine how much information they want to give to the company.

"We are very clear in terms of how we use your data, and then you make the choice in terms of what you want to share or what you don't want to share," Harrison said.