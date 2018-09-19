Technology used by NASA could end food shortages and save trillions of dollars

As organizations grapple to find solutions to the twin problem of resource shortages and food waste, technology used by NASA could provide a timely solution.

Hyperspectral imaging — a form of technology which uses images to measure chemical information — has been used by the U.S. space agency for decades. But now, thanks to cost reductions, its applications have become more widespread and are impacting a variety of industries including the food sector.

California-based ImpactVision uses that technology to help producers conduct tests more accurately and manage their supply chains without wasting food, the company's co-founder and CEO, Abi Ramanan, told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China on Tuesday.

Using photographs, its software is able to assess a range of information about a food item ranging from its ripeness to the presence of contamination. All that is done without taking any physical samples or probing them, as most traditional methods require.