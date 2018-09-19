Asia-Pacific News

North Korea to allow international inspections for nuclear dismantlement

  • International inspectors can enter North Korea to witness the dismantlement of missile facilities, according to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
  • He was speaking following the conclusion of summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
South Koreans watch a television broadcast reporting the South Korean President Moon Jae-in meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul railway station on September 18, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. 
North Korea agreed to allow international inspectors to observe a "permanent dismantlement" of its key missile facilities, and will take additional steps such as closing its main Yongbyon nuclear complex if the United States takes reciprocal measures, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.

North and South Korea agreed that the Korean Peninsula should turn into a "land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats," Moon said following the conclusion of his summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Moon, Kim said he will visit the South's capital Seoul "in the near future."